Benefit concert will help those who helped many during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hospital employees stuck it out through Hurricane Florence to care for the patients who were there and those who came in during the storm.
Now, it’s time to care for them.
Dan White, a paramedic who worked during the storm, organized the #NHRMCStrong concert to raise money for NHRMC staff who need help in the aftermath of Florence. The concert is on October 31 at the Brooklyn Arts Center.
Proceeds from the concert go to the NHRMC Foundation’s Hurricane Florence fund, which was set up to help hospital employees, including hospital kitchen workers, custodians, paramedics and nurses.
The concert will feature four bands, including the Dust Parade, Travis Shallow & the Deep End, Entangled Dreams and Jake Newman.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information, visit BrooklynArtsNC.com or the Facebook page for the event.
