Wake Forest blows out Louisville 56-35 for first ACC victory

Wake Forest: Needing a boost after being outscored 101-20 losses to Clemson and Florida State, the Demon Deacons regrouped big against Louisville. They moved the ball at will against the Cardinals and at one point in the second quarter averaged 12.2 yards per play before finishing at 8.2. While their defense finished close to their ACC-worst average of 498 yards per contest, it stopped the Cardinals when needed and returned a fumble for a TD.