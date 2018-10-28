UNCW SOARS PAST CATAWBA IN EXHIBITION CONTEST, 79-55

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Redshirt junior guard GiGi Smith led three UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 13 points as the Seahawks soared past Catawba for a 79-55 exhibition victory at Trask Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
The win allowed the Seahawks to win their fourth straight exhibition contest and improve their record to 18-13 all-time in exhibition games.
Smith, making her first appearance in a UNCW uniform after sitting out last year, was 4-for-7 from the field, including a 2-for-3 effort long range, while knocking down all three of her free throws. She also added four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.
Junior guard Lacey Suggs added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the foul line while redshirt senior guard Ashli Jeune chipped in 11 points off the bench with three rebounds.
Taisha DeShazo paced Catawba in the loss with 13 points and eight rebounds while Talia Barnes contributed 10 points.
Key Moment: UNCW used a strong first quarter to build a 32-13 advantage over the Indians. The Seahawks shot 70.0 percent from the field and converted 15-of-16 free throws in the opening frame.
Up Next: The Seahawks open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, with a 7 p.m. non-conference contest against Belmont Abbey at home.
