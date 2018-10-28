Shut for over 6 years, Syria's national museum reopens

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a visitor looks at ancient artifacts during the reopening ceremony for Syria's National Museum, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Syrian officials, foreign archeologists and restoration specialists attended the Sunday reopening ceremony in the heart of Damascus more than six years after the prominent institution was shut down and emptied as the country's civil war encroached on the capital. (SANA via AP) (AP)