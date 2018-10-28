NHRMC Trunk or Treat to benefit SECU Family House

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is throwing a Fall Festival Trunk or Treat to benefit the SECU Family House at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC).
The festival is on Sun. Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1415 Physicians Dr. in Wilmington.
The festival is a family themed event with inflatables, carnival games, a cake walk, bubble machines, hair braiding, face painting, pumpkin decorating, foot trucks, a DJ, and more. Health screenings will also be offered. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for the Trunk or Treat.
The cost is $5 per child. There is no charge for parents, guardians, grandparents, and infants, though donations are appreciated.
Donations will benefit the SECU Family House at NHRMC. The SECU Family House’s doors are open to family and friends of patients being cared for at NHRMC, as well as for patients who must travel to the area for outpatient medical treatment.
The non-profit asks for $35 per room per night to offset costs. The facility offers a comfortable place to rest, shower and prepare meals while loved ones receives care at NHRMC.
