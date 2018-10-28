Mattis presses Saudi leader for full probe on writer's death

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question on the Department of Defense budget posture during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "undermines regional stability" and the U.S. State Department plans to take further action in response to the killing, Mattis said Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at an international conference in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)