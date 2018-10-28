Local dog with terminal cancer made honorary K-9

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Oct. 1, a 14-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, named Jack, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and is only expected to make it to Christmas. So his owners decided to make the most out of the time he has left by making a bucket list for him.
That list got one wish shorter today thanks to a little help from the Wilmington Police Department, as Jack was made an honorary K-9. But Jack didn’t just become a K-9 in name only, he got to experience a full shift.
His day included some foot patrol duty with Sgt. Lisa Kittrell through Hugh MacRae Park where he was greeted by children and other dogs as he was “making his rounds.”
He visited W.P.D. Headquarters and the 9-1-1 center as well. Jack even got to sit in the police cruiser with the sirens and lights flashing for a bit.
If you would like to follow Jack’s journey as he checks items off his bucket list, you can follow his Facebook page by clicking this link.
