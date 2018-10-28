Ghost Trolley tours brings the fright to downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - When your downtown, it’s hard not to notice the horse and trolley tours that are staple of the historic downtown district of Wilmington.
It’s even more noticeable this time of year as the trolley tours transform into the Halloween Ghost Trolley at night.
The ride features ghost stories catered to young children and culminates at a haunted barn.
You can join the horse-drawn tour in it’s usual location on Market Street, between Front Street and Water Street.
That tours continue nightly through Halloween between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Free Halloween treats are available for children as well.
