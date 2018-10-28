First Alert Forecast: Crisp, cool and sun-filled start to the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning! Enjoy a crisp Autumn-like Sunday with unseasonably cool temperatures and a low shower risk. It’s great weather for any seasonal outdoor activities you may have in store!
Enjoy mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 60s. The odds for a shower will be a slim 10%.
Your work week forecast features plenty of sunshine as high pressure gains control of the weather pattern. For the first half of the week, daily highs climb to the upper 60s to near 70 and nighttime temperatures will bottom out near 50. Warm weather lovers you ready for this? A late October/ early November warm up is likely by Wednesday as highs could rise into the middle and possibly upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy it while it lasts, Longer range models project a return to cooler weather just in time for the end of Daylight Saving Time.
In the tropics, Oscar is now a tropical storm and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the day Sunday. Oscar poses no threat to the Carolinas or the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
Have a great day, Friends!
- Gabe
