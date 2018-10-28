First Alert Forecast: Crisp, cool and sun-filled start to the week

Your work week forecast features plenty of sunshine as high pressure gains control of the weather pattern. For the first half of the week, daily highs climb to the upper 60s to near 70 and nighttime temperatures will bottom out near 50. Warm weather lovers you ready for this? A late October/ early November warm up is likely by Wednesday as highs could rise into the middle and possibly upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy it while it lasts, Longer range models project a return to cooler weather just in time for the end of Daylight Saving Time.