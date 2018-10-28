Comfortable and dry start to the week, pronounced warming trend midweek

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday, friends! Your work week forecast features plenty of sunshine as high pressure gains control of the weather pattern. Enjoy a dry and seasonably cool start Monday and Tuesday, however by Halloween Wednesday a noticeable warm up will arrive as high temperatures climb well into the 70s.
For tonight, expect mostly clear skies, warm breezes and temperatures mainly in the 50s. The bus stop forecast for Monday morning will be an A+ with plenty of sunshine and temperatures mainly in the lower 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will grow to near 70 amid abundant sunshine - perfect for any seasonal outdoor activities!
Warm weather lovers you ready for this? A late October/ early November warm up is likely heading into Wednesday as highs rise into the middle and possibly upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. This unseasonably warm pattern will likely last through the end of the week but will come along with the risk for a few showers and storms Thursday into the weekend.
Trick-or-treaters will certainly be in for a treat as the sun sets around 6:19 p.m. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the upper 60s during prime candy time - hopefully warm enough not to cover up costumes!
In the tropics, Oscar is now a tropical storm and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the weekend. Oscar poses no threat to the Carolinas or the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
