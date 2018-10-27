Yard sales October 27

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
3304 Grey Leaf Drive, Wilmington (Woodberry Forest)
Gigantic Multi-Family Sale. Lots of toys, clothes, household, an accordion, and many new items.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (indoor)
Beautiful solid wood armoire, like new sofa, coffee table, 7 drawer chest of drawers,framed flat screen TV, DVD player, Kenwood stereo, JFK collage signed by JFK, household goods, small framed art
Brunswick County
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Grayson Park of Leland off Maco Road and Highway 17
Community year sale
Furniture, baby equipment, home décor, clothes, toys
Pender County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (rain or shine)
5953 Beatty’s Bridge Road, Atkinson
Everything priced to sell and offers encouraged. Tools (power, hand, and garden), lawn mowers, 5 drawer chest of drawers, desk, sewing cabinet, small appliances, assorted kitchen wares, 10 foot inflatable boat with fiberglass bottom, small boat trailer, home decor, assorted wood and carpenter supplies. Much, much more. Everything most go !!!
