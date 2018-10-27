Women Organizing Wilmington host Pearls for the Polls rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The famous “Baby Trump” blimp that has traveled the world made its way to Wilmington today.
It was apart of the Pearls to the Polls rally, organized Women Organizing Wilmington (W.O.W), is designed to encourage women to vote so their voices and concerns can be heard.
After many signed petitions, W.O.W was able secure the blimp for their rally to encourage voting. It did help increase the turnout of the event, as hundreds gathered at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater to take pictures with the 20-foot large blimp.
Supporters showed up with their pink hats and pearls, symbolizing the Women’s March in 2017. Additional pink hats were available for purchase, with all proceeds go to the Domestic Violence shelter in Wilmington.
One woman at the rally, Sally Meserole, says she she wants to help make a difference by encouraging others to vote.
“This election is so important that we need to rally together, support one another, take our pearls to the polls and make a change, it’s huge,” said Meserole.
The rally offered people the option to have shuttle buses take them to polling places at CFCC to cast their ballots.
