’We also remember a fallen hero’: President Trump honors Trooper Kevin Conner during Charlotte rally

CHARLOTTE, NC (WECT) - U.S President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the family of N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner during a campaign rally in Charlotte on Friday night.
"Tonight, we also remember a fallen hero. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Conner, his family's here. His great family is here," said President Trump.
Trooper Kevin Conner was shot while conducting a traffic stop the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 17. He later died from his injuries.
"Officer Conner was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. He was an 11 year veteran of the force and he leaves behind a great wife and two young, beautiful children," President Trump continued. "This evening, all of America holds officer Conner's family in our hearts and prayers and we pledge are undying gratitude and support to the men and women of law enforcement, they are incredible."
The community is continuing to mourn the loss of Conner, and thousands showed up to pay their respects at his funeral service.
President Trump held the rally at Bojangles Coliseum to campaign for Mark Harris, a Republican congressional candidate running in the 9th district.
