Virgin Orbit mates rocket to jet for airborne launch system

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo released by Virgin Orbit, a completed LauncherOne rocket hangs from the wing of Cosmic Girl, a special Boeing 747 aircraft that is used as the rocket's "flying launch pad," at the Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, Calif. The system is intended to carry small satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit is a sister company of Virgin Galactic, which is developing an air-launched rocket plane for carrying tourists on suborbital flights into space. (Greg Robinson/Virgin Orbit via AP) (Greg Robinson)