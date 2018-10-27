Vehicle accident causes about 2,400 customers to lose power

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A vehicle accident damages equipment and leads about 2,400 people to lose power early Saturday morning.
A 911 call came into New Hanover County Dispatch just after midnight about a vehicle accident on Murrayville Road near Woodbury Court.
EMS and fire crews responded to the scene, according to New Hanover County Dispatch.
When WECT arrived on scene, Murrayville Road was blocked off at Candlewood Drive by New Hanover County Sherriff's Deputies. Only power restoration crews and law enforcement were allowed to pass.
At least five Duke Energy trucks and eight New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on scene, according to our reporter.
A total of 2,378 Duke Energy Progress customers lost power, according to Duke Energy's Power Outage Map.
“The outage was caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment,” was listed as the cause on the map. The specific equipment that was damaged was not listed.
Duke Energy estimates power will be restored at 4 a.m.
WECT has reached out the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to learn specific information about the vehicle accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.
