UNCW hosts Cape Fear Heart Walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Over 1500 people gathered at the UNCW campus Saturday morning for the American Heart Association’s Cape Fear Heart Walk.
The event started with warm-up exercises hosted by our own Frances Weller.
Walkers at the event were given the option to walk one mile or attempt the full three mile walk.
One man at the event, Edward Valente, says he has a heart disease and feels lucky to have people in the community come and show their support along with others impacted with heart disease.
“I like to show other people that it’s important that you take care of your heart and I just enjoy doing it because I see so many people want to do it with me,” said Valente.
About 6 million people die from heart related diseases every year in the United States. If you would like to donate to the American Heart Association, click here.
