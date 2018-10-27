Two local comedians open for Lucas Bros.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A pair of local comedians will warm up the crowd for a famous comedy act this weekend.
Drew Harrison and Alli Coleman will open for the Lucas Brothers for a pair of shows at the Dead Crow Comedy Room on Saturday night.
The Lucas Bros. are a comedic duo who have preformed stand-up multiple times on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, the two have a Netflix comedy special and have been featured in supporting roles in movies, such as 22 Jump Street. The animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Co. aired on Fox in 2014.
Harrison and Coleman were featured in WECT’s own web series entitled My Favorite Joke Of Yours earlier this year. The series showcases local comedians and dives into the development and execution of a joke from their stand-up act.
You can watch all 5 episodes of My Favorite Joke Of Yours right here. Additionally, you can watch the entire series on the WECT channels of your Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.