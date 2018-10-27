Smartphone app allows medical employees to work shifts on their time

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you work as a certified medical assistant (CMA) in Wilmington, you’ll soon be able work “as needed” gigs by signing up through a smartphone app.
Hire Scene, Inc. is partnering with Wilmington Health to help CMAs work shifts on their schedule. The launch date is in about two weeks.
The goal is to reach the approximately 30% of the workforce the relies on so-called "gig" work, including parents, students, and people with life circumstances that get in the way of a full-time job, according to a press release.
"The (Hire Scene) app allows you to work where you want, when you want, and how you want, so the biggest part is now putting the worker in charge of how they wish to engage in their work schedule," said Mary Gage, director of the on-demand division with Hire Scene.
Amber Crown, who has worked as a CMA for about three years, said the convenience and flexibility of signing up through an app will be a huge benefit for many in the field.
"Most medical assistants don't just stay medical assistants. They want to go back to school, they want to get higher up in the field, they want to be nurses, doctors, that kind of thing," said Crown. "So being able to have that flexible schedule, you can go to school when you need to, you can work when you have to, because you have to make money to live, essentially, and that kind of app for that kind of career is really nice."
A CMAs tasks include taking patient blood pressure, giving injections, and drawing blood, said Crown.
"I was thinking about going back to school, but the main thing that would really help with this is with my grandparents being sick and everything, they live all the way in Maryland, having that flexible schedule to be like, hey, I can work or I can't work, that's something that would be really nice to have," said Crown.
Hire Scene has already implemented the app for hospitality workers in Raleigh, and they said it has been a success.
"It's interesting to wake up and say we put 74 people to work in just a few minutes," said Michael Youngblood, president of Hire Scene.
Transitioning to work with CMAs was a natural move, because the company was been working to place CMAs with healthcare organizations since the 1980′s. Now, they’re using their network of contacts to transition away from brick-and-mortar job placement to the virtual world.
"The smartphone has become a way to put parties together quickly," said Youngblood.
To get gigs as a CMA through the app, you must already be certified. Then, download the app, answer a few questions, and then set up a virtual interview. If you are determined to be a good fit, you will join the talent pool for Hire Scene and will receive a notification when a shift is available.
The app will also provide any special work instructions, connection to maps, and a phone number to reach someone.
"The clients prefer the digital experience," said Youngblood.
“It’s up to the CMA clients how they want to work. If they want to work five gigs in a week, great, you can do that, but you’re not required to. You can also pick up one every now and then,” said Gage.
While the company is starting in Wilmington, they plan to expand their CMA network.
“As it progresses, and as we’re building this out throughout the United States, not only are you eligible to work in Wilmington, but once you’re vetted, and let’s say you’re in Raleigh, Charlotte, as we turn on the cities, they can actually pick up gigs there," said Youngblood. "So it’s free of geographical boundaries and let’s you create your own schedule.”
The Hire Scene app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
