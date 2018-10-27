Rainfall causes problems for community hit hard by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday’s rainfall causes problems for a community hit hard by Hurricane Florence.
According to an email from Police Chief Brad Shirley of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, because of today’s rain, those on the north side of Big Lake should avoid using the Drayton Road bypass for East Boiling Spring Road until Sunday to allow for road maintenance.
Shirley recommends using Highway 133 to Funston Road to East Boiling Spring Road as an alternate until road conditions improve.
