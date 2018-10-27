Girl Scouts collect donations for Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Onslow County girl scouts traveled to Wilmington today to show their support for victims of Hurricane Florence by collecting donations.
The scouts were out from 9:30 this morning for their Jam the Van event, which lasted through the afternoon.
Girl Scout Lily Street’s family was impacted by the hurricane but still felt it was her duty to help others.
“It’s really important for me to do girl scouts and do this because it’s giving back on what happened to us," Street says.
Donations collected throughout the day consisted of toiletries and food.
