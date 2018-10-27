Former Seahawk basketball coach returns to Trask

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Saturday the UNCW men’s basketball team hosts No. 22 Clemson in an exhibition at Trask Coliseum at 5 p.m.
The money raised from the game will go to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.
Fans in attendance will see a familiar face on the bench for the Clemson. The Tigers coached by Brad Brownell, who coached the Seahawks from 2002-2006.
Saturday’s game will be the first time that Brownell has returned to Trask Coliseum as a coach.
"Yes, there are a lot of great memories,” said Brownell about coming back to UNCW. “We Had some great victories and coached some great players.
Before taking over the Seahawks head coach job, Brownell served as an assistant under Jerry Wainwright from 1994-2002.
“I enjoyed working with Coach Wainwright when I was an assistant. Wilmington was great for me, and it’s always nice to come back."
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.