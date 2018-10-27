First Alert Forecast: Low weekend rain chances amid sun and cloud intervals

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! This weekend will feature low rain chances, as Friday’s rain-making system continues to move away from the Carolinas.
Skies will remain a bit cloudy to kick off your day Saturday, and as the day progresses, a few peaks of sun will work into the fold. Highs should top out in the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows will dip to the cool upper 40s inland to 50s in the Wilmington metro and along the coast. Sunday will feature more sun and less clouds with similar afternoon and overnight temperatures.
Next week features low odds for rain early on, and could grow by the end of the week, and temperatures bouncing around the 60s early to 70 by week’s end. Halloween looks to be rain-free as highs knock on the door of 70 degrees.
In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Oscar has formed more than 1200 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and is producing tropical storm-force winds. It poses no threat to the Carolinas or the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Gabe
