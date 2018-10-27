Community shows up to clear debris at Surf City beaches

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - Members of the Surf City community showed up in a big way today to help clear the area of storm debris left by Hurricane Florence.
The Surf City Strong Sweep was held earlier today at Soundside Park from 8 a.m. to noon.
Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan was on-site driving buses of volunteers to and from the beach.
Over 300 trash bags were filled up with storm debris at the end of the event.
Afterwards, volunteers were treated to food from local businesses including Camino Real, Daddy Mac’s, Gallagher’s Bar & Grill, and Surf City BBQ
