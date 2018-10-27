Comfortable, cool and dry Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Enjoy a crisp Autumn-like weekend with unseasonably cool temperatures and a low shower risk- great for any seasonal outdoor activities!
For tonight, skies will continue to gradually clear leading to temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. On your Sunday, enjoy mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 60s. The odds for a shower will be a slim 10%.
Next week, enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure gains control of the weather pattern. For the first half of the week, daily highs climb to the upper 60s to near 70 and nighttime temperatures will be near 50. Warm weather lovers you ready for this? A late October/ early November warm up is likely by Wednesday as highs could rise into the middle and possibly upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Oscar continues to zig and then zag in the open waters over the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to the Carolinas or the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
