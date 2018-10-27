Boiling Spring Lakes residents urged to avoid Drayton Rd. bypass until Sunday

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Residents of Boiling Spring Lakes living on the North Side of the Big Lake are encouraged to avoid using the Drayton Rd. bypass for E. Boiling Spring Rd.
Police Chief Brad Shirley sent the alert Friday, prompted by rainfall in the area.
Residents in the specified area are asked to avoid the road until Sunday to allow for maintenance.
Residents can use Highway 133 to Funston Rd. to E. Boiling Spring Road as an alternative.
