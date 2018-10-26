USCG Cutter Diligence returns for first time since Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It was a rainy, blustery day along the Cape Fear River, but that didn’t stop families from coming out to welcome the crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Diligence.
The crew arrived after its planned 60 day mission — one that began before Hurricane Florence.
While the ship wasn’t along the Cape Fear River during the storm, that didn’t stop the crew from assisting in storm relief. After the storm made landfall, the Diligence delivered supplies to Bald Head Island and others that were hard to reach for other teams.
The Diligence also assisted in aiding the Florida panhandle after Hurricane Michael made landfall just a few weeks after Florence.
“Change was abundant this patrol, and the crew’s adaptability was truly remarkable,” said Cmdr. Robert Mohr, commanding officer of the Diligence. “The crew’s devotion to duty and service to nation shone as they responded to two major hurricanes, even though several crew members experienced personal setbacks due to property loss as a result of Hurricane Florence. I was extremely proud of their resolve and their ability to remain mission-focused while they assisted those in need."
