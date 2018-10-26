UNCW hosts Clemson in hurricane relief exhibition game

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath hopes to see a full house when his Seahawks host a rare game against a Top-25 team in Trask Coliseum on Saturday.
UNCW is taking on No. 22 Clemson in an exhibition basketball game to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Florence. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“We want to sell this thing out and give as much money as possible to the Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington and obviously the UNCW Student Hurricane Relief Assistance Fund," McGrath said. “We have a top-25 team coming to Trask for the first time since 1992. So it’s been about 26 years since somebody of this caliber has come to Trask to play basketball.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the UNCW Athletics Ticket Office in Trask Coliseum, by calling 1-800-808-UNCW or by visiting UNCWsports.com/BuyTickets. The first 1,000 UNCW students get free admission with a valid One Card.
FAMILIAR FACE
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is no stranger to Trask Coliseum.
Brownell spent four seasons as head coach at UNCW after serving as an assistant coach under Jerry Wainwright for eight seasons.
In his four seasons at the helm, he led the Seahawks to an 83-40 record, two CAA titles and two NCAA tournament appearances.
Over the summer, Brownell discussed his time at UNCW during an appearance on the 1on1 with Jon Evans podcast:
Devontae Cacok is back for his senior campaign of what has already been an illustrious career.
Cacok averaged 17.7 points per game during the 2017-18 while setting a Colonial Athletic Association record and leading the nation with 13.5 rebounds each outing. He also finished third in the nation with 22 double-doubles.
As a sophomore, he led the nation by converting 80 percent of his field goal attempts.
Earlier this month, Cacok was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the top power forwards in Division I.
“I don’t want him to feel like the pressure of the world is on him,” McGrath said. “I don’t know the last time someone from UNCW was on the watch list of any major college award. I don’t want him to feeling he has to set the world on fire. He just has to be Devantae Cacok. It’s gotten him this far."
Here are a few other preseason honors that he’s garnered:
- Nominated for NCAA Senior Class Award
- Nominated for Naismith Trophy preseason watch list
- Preseason First-Team All-CAA by CAA coaches and media
- Preseason First-Team All-CAA by Athlon Sports
- Preseason CAA Player-of-the-Year by Lindy’s Sports College Basketball
- Preseason First-Team All-CAA by Lindy’s Sports College Basketball
- Preseason First-Team All-CAA by Street & Smith’s College Basketball
- Under The Radar Team by Basketball Times
Marcquise Reed became just the second Tiger since 2009 to receive preseason All-ACC team honors earlier this week.
Reed was a second-team selection after leading Clemson in scoring with 15.8 points per game.
The 6′3 guard led the team in steals and finished second in assists and 3-pointers made.
