Short term rentals: Wilmington City Council considers adding whole-house option in residential areas

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After three years of debate, Wilmington City Council is narrowing in on the final issue related to short term rentals within city limits.
On Friday, Oct. 26, the council met for a special work session at Cape Fear Community College to discuss whether or not to allow whole-house short term rentals (STRs) in residential zones.
Earlier this year, the council passed a provision that allows a homeowner to rent out an entire home, without living there, in commercial and mixed-use zoning areas. The ordinance also allows homeowners to operate “homestays,” where they rent out one to three bedrooms in their home on a short time basis. Homestays are allowed in all zoning areas.
City staff presented the council with a possible rules and regulations that could be used if the body opted to allow whole-house STRs. The main suggestions included requiring STRs be at least 400 feet apart, roughly one city block; a cap on the total number of residential STRs within city limits, and a percentage cap for each area of the city.
Council member Kevin O’Grady spoke against allowing STRs in residential areas at all, saying it turns residential properties into commercial properties, would drive up housing prices and would gentrify neighborhoods.
Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes and council member Clifford Barnett echoed O’Grady’s sentiments, saying it was a matter of “philosophy,” and you either enforce zoning codes or you don’t.
All three referenced actions taken by Charleston, South Carolina and Asheville, both of which had more liberal STR policies, but pulled back after neighborhoods were “taken over.”
Council member Neil Anderson said he thinks there can be compromised, and suggested a 2 or 3 percent cap in areas like the Historic District Residential, combined with the spacing requirement of 400-600 feet.
Eric Knight, a Wilmington resident, real estate agent and member of several housing and real estate boards, said he was frustrated with the tone of the discussion, because he feels it misrepresents the issue.
“A few of them have controlled the narrative on saying that the people who own these whole-house short term rentals are these wealthy investors who are only in it for the money," Knight said, "when in fact, if you looked at who actually owns them, it’s mainly young professionals trying to just get their foot in the door of the American dream, and they’re going to try to take that away from them.”
Knight said he is in agreement that there need to be regulations, because zoning laws exist for a reason. Where he draws the line, he said, is at regulations that require significant monitoring and policing.
""That means adding more city employees, that means a higher burden on tax payers, and it makes it more punitive, where some might paint the situation as people who own short term rentals being rabble rouzers, or something like that," he said. “Really, we’re all a community, most people in this community are reasonable, and having a reasonable compromise is all that they ask. And I’m hoping that’s where we wind up.”
Mayor Bill Saffo suggested city staff create a draft ordinance or other measure that would give the council something to vote on, to which O’Grady protested.
“I can’t believe this is the direction this conversation has taken,” O’Grady said.
Anderson suggested the measure brought by staff include two substitutes, one to approve the whole-house rentals with restrictions, and one to ban them in residential zones.
City Attorney John Joye reminded the council that under the provision they passed earlier this year, they have until March 1 to change the requirements for whole-house rentals. If the council does nothing, the code will return to where it was when the whole process started — homes for rent in residential zones must be rented for at least 30 days.
