Pet of the Week

Are you looking for a new pet? Here’s a list of various organizations in the area to adopt your furever friend.
New Hanover Humane Society 2405 North 23rd Street Wilmington, NC 28401 Phone: 910-763-6692 Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home. Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.
Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue 3367 St. Charles Place Southport, NC 28461 Phone: 910-457-6340
New Hanover County Animal Control 180 Division Drive Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 Phone: 910-798-7500
Columbus County Animal Control 288 Legion Drive Whiteville, North Carolina 28472 Phone: 910-641-3945
Sunburst Foundation PO Box 7527 Wilmington, NC 28406 Phone: 910-622-0011
Columbus Humane Society PO Box 742 Whiteville, NC 28472 Phone: 910-640-3700
Adopt an Angel PO Box 15905 Wilmington, NC 28408 Phone: 910-392-0557
Monty's Home P.O. Box 821 Burgaw, NC 28425 Phone: 703-864-5754
Noble Shepherd Rescue| P.O. Box 742 Columbia, SC 29202
Pender County Humane Society 1407 NC Highway 53 W Burgaw, NC 28425 Phone: 910-259-7022
Wilmington Animal Healthcare 6801 Gordon Road Wilmington, NC 28411 Phone: 910-791-7101
German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions PO Box 471 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Phone: 910-262-78596
Paws Place Dog Rescue 242 George II Highway Winnabow, NC 28459 Phone: 910-845-PAWS (7297)
Carolina Basset Hound Rescue Located in Wilmington, but based in SC PO Box 80082 Charleston, SC 29416