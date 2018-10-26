Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
October 26, 2018 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 9:34 AM

Are you looking for a new pet? Here’s a list of various organizations in the area to adopt your furever friend.

New Hanover Humane Society 2405 North 23rd Street Wilmington, NC 28401 Phone: 910-763-6692 Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home. Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.

Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue 3367 St. Charles Place Southport, NC 28461 Phone: 910-457-6340

New Hanover County Animal Control 180 Division Drive Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 Phone: 910-798-7500

Columbus County Animal Control 288 Legion Drive Whiteville, North Carolina 28472 Phone: 910-641-3945

Sunburst Foundation PO Box 7527 Wilmington, NC 28406 Phone: 910-622-0011

Columbus Humane Society PO Box 742 Whiteville, NC 28472 Phone: 910-640-3700

Adopt an Angel PO Box 15905 Wilmington, NC 28408 Phone: 910-392-0557

Monty's Home P.O. Box 821 Burgaw, NC 28425 Phone: 703-864-5754

Noble Shepherd Rescue| P.O. Box 742 Columbia, SC 29202

Pender County Humane Society 1407 NC Highway 53 W Burgaw, NC 28425 Phone: 910-259-7022

Wilmington Animal Healthcare 6801 Gordon Road Wilmington, NC 28411 Phone: 910-791-7101

German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions PO Box 471 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Phone: 910-262-78596

Paws Place Dog Rescue 242 George II Highway Winnabow, NC 28459 Phone: 910-845-PAWS (7297)

Cape Fear Rescue League

Carolina Basset Hound Rescue Located in Wilmington, but based in SC PO Box 80082 Charleston, SC 29416

Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue

Coastal Animal Rescue Effort