Infantino says women justified protesting cash inequalities

"Substantial investment is required to overcome generations of inequality and discrimination in the game, to make football the world's pre-eminent sport for women and girls," the United States Women's National Team Players' Association said. "We are committed to working alongside our fellow unions, as well as with FIFA and U.S. Soccer (federation) stakeholders, to have continuous dialogue around how FIFA and USSF can fulfill their respective statutory obligations on gender equality, including the prize money for the 2019 World Cup, which is an area we feel immediate and impactful investment can be made."