Hurricane Florence places more importance on Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wrightsville Beach carries even more importance this year.
Many similar walks around eastern North Carolina were canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
That leaves the event in Wrightsville Beach as one of the few standing.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 3 at Wrightsville Beach Park.
To find out how to participate, click here.
Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and there is no cure.
