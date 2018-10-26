Hurricane Florence places more importance on Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Wrightsville Beach Park drew more than 600 participants to raise nearly $90,000 for Alzheimer's disease support, care, and research. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 26, 2018 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:50 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wrightsville Beach carries even more importance this year.

Many similar walks around eastern North Carolina were canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

That leaves the event in Wrightsville Beach as one of the few standing.

The event is Saturday, Nov. 3 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and there is no cure.

