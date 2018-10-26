Hit-and-run suspect sought after hitting vehicle with children inside

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a vehicle with children in it and fled the scene this month.
The Wilmington Police Department said the alleged victim was traveling with her two children on Oct. 1 and when she turned onto College Road from Park Avenue, the suspect, Albert Brandon Dale Reid, struck the driver's side with his vehicle, causing $5,000 damage.
Reid, 43, fled the scene, but the victim was able to take down his registration information and officers located the suspect's vehicle parked behind a fence near Reid's address.
Warrants are out for Reid's arrest on hit-and-run, leaving the scene with property damage and improper turn.
Anyone with information on Reid’s whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.