Hit-and-run driver causes significant damage to bridge guard rails

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are looking for a man who spun out of control crossing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, causing significant damage.
Police believe 39-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez hit both the right and left guard rails before coming to a stop facing oncoming traffic in late September.
A witness followed Lopez as he drove away towards Belville and was able to get the registration number. Officers collected the grill and fender from Lopez’s vehicle, which were left behind at the scene.
According to police, NC Department of Transportation workers were already on the bridge for other reasons and secured the rails to prevent the hazardous conditions from worsening.
Lopez is charged with hit and run leaving a scene with property damage, careless and reckless operation, and operating a vehicle without a license.
Contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or via Text A Tip if you know where Lopez is.
