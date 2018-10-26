Heroin, cocaine trafficker arrested after three-month WPD investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin after a three-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
Antonio Devon Williams, 41, is charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, manufacture marijuana, manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility, and three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.
Officers seized 205 grams of crack cocaine, 218 bindles of heroin, 205 grams of marijuana, a handgun and over $7,000 in cash from Williams' home.
Williams is being held in the New Hanover County Jail without bond until his first court appearance.
