Have questions for FEMA? Talk with experts in Burgaw tonight

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hosting a Hurricane Florence Community Meeting on Friday night to help homeowners, renters, business owners, and more get questions answered about the recovery process.
FEMA subject matter experts will be on hand starting at 6 p.m. at the Gateway Community Church located at 416 W Bridgers St, Burgaw, NC 28425.
Topics that will be covered include FEMA registration, updates, and recovery information in a step-by-step format.
"A lot of people are not aware what the process is like for non-profits and church organizations," said Rebecca Kelly, a FEMA spokesperson.
FEMA experts will also be able to discuss RVs and MHUs (Manufactured Housing Units) that have been authorized for residents.
WECT’s Ben Smart will be reporting from the FEMA event tonight. Check back on this article for extended coverage.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.