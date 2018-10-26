Former UNCC soccer coach identifies package bomb suspect as 1983 walk-on

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Federal law enforcement officials made an arrest Friday in connection to the mass mail bombings targeting high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, said a Justice Department spokesperson.
The suspect is Cesar Sayoc Jr., a 56-year-old Florida resident. Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes that could put him away for up to 58 years, according to Sessions.
The charges against Sayoc include interstate transportation of an explosive device, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.
Digging through public records and criminal court records in Mecklenburg County have revealed the suspect has ties to the Charlotte area.
On a phone call with WBTV’s Jamie Boll, former UNC Charlotte soccer coach Bob Warming identified Sayoc as a former walk-on player on the 1983 soccer team.
“Cesar wasn’t on the team very long," said Warming, who believes the walk-on was only on the team for two months. “It’s a very sad thing to learn of – it’s very sad.”
Warming wasn’t able to remember specifics about Sayoc during his short stint on the team but did say he longer gets surprised by anything he hears these days.
“You learn to expect anything in life if you live long enough.”
A statistics page for the UNCC Soccer team shows Sayoc played in 11 games that season and started seven of those games.
According to a Public Records search, Cesar Sayoc Jr. has more than one connection to the Charlotte area.
Records show he had an address in south Charlotte near Ardrey Kell High School in February 2000.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Cesar Sayoc Jr. was arrested on April 10, 1999 in relation to a possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
The Director of Public Affairs for the DOJ, Sarah Isgur Flores, said on Twitter that one person was in custody, and the agency scheduled a 2:30 p.m. ET news conference.
Police in Plantation, FL, towed away a white van with windows covered in pro-Trump stickers. Other decals included Hillary Clinton with a target over her face and “CNN sucks.”
