First Alert Forecast: stay alert for a stormy Friday, look forward to a sunny Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you! A dynamic low pressure system speeds through the eastern Carolinas. Here are some bullet points about this storm system that may be of interest to you if you are in the Cape Fear Region:
- The highest shower and storm chances will be through early evening; odds for rain will quickly dwindle thereafter.
- Total rain amounts will not exceed one inch in most cases so flooding remains of little or no concern.
- A few 30+ mph gusts may knock a few loose items around but, in general, winds ought to be manageable.
- Caveat to last point: stronger gusts or even stray spin-up tornadoes may occur in any isolated severe storm cells.
- Friday temperatures should ping the 70s for Wilmington and the beaches but much cooler 50s and 60s are likely farther inland.
Check the specifics on a drier weekend and Halloween in your 7-Day Planning Forecast...
