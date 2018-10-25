Crews continue search for missing private plane off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews are continuing to search for a missing private plane about 100 miles south-southeast of Charleston.
The Coast Guard had earlier deployed aircraft and vessels to search for the Piper PA-31 aircraft which the FAA said had been missing since around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The aircraft had departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, SC, and was headed to the Bahamas.
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were initially notified at 11:33 a.m. regarding the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center receiving a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
According to the FAA, crews with the US Navy and the Coast Guard were dispatched to search for the plane.
Coast guard officials say the following aircraft and vessels responded to the search area Thursday afternoon:
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton
- Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal
- Commercial vessel Seabulk Challenge
- Navy P-3 Orion
