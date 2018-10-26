Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation hosts Halloween Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation deparment will host a Halloween Carnival Friday.
The event is for all goblins and ghouls ages 12 years old and under.
Admission is free, but officials recommend that you bring a donation of two canned goods for the Federal Point Help Center.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The festival will be at the Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation Center at 1121-B North Lake Park Blvd in Carolina Beach.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a costume contest starting at 7:30.
