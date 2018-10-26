Cape Fear Fair & Expo opens today with good old-fashioned fun

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Fair & Expo will run Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 4.

The fair will be open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Fridays the fair will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, the fair will be open from noon until midnight.

On Sunday, the fair will run from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The Cape Fear Fair & Expo features rides, livestock, agriculture, and even has a Military Day and Preschool Day.

