Cape Fear Fair & Expo opens today with good old-fashioned fun

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Fair & Expo will run Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 4.
The fair will be open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fridays the fair will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight.
On Saturday, the fair will be open from noon until midnight.
On Sunday, the fair will run from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The Cape Fear Fair & Expo features rides, livestock, agriculture, and even has a Military Day and Preschool Day.
