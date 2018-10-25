Wilmington police looking for man accused of fleeing scene after hitting power pole

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of striking a power pole with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Warrants have been issued for Arron Davis Thaddeus Hatcher, 44, of Wilmington.
According to police officials, Hatcher was traveling north in the 1800 block of Carolina Beach Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when he drove off the roadway and onto a sidewalk before hitting a Duke Energy power pole.
Police say a witness approached the vehicle and found Hatcher unconscious inside. Witness woke Hatcher, who drove a few feet before passing out again. After waking up a second time, Hatcher allegedly fled the scene.
Hatcher has warrants for hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, reckless driving to endanger the public, operating a vehicle with a revoked license, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
An estimated $3,000 in damage was done to the pole.
Anyone with information on Hatcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
