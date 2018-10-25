Wilmington police investigate South 13th Street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting on South 13th Street Thursday afternoon.
According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokeswoman for the WPD, police received an alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — about a possible shooting in the 100 block of South 13th Street near the intersection with Dock Street around 1:50 p.m.
Dandron said no injuries were reported. An eyewitness at the scene said a vehicle was struck by the gunfire.
As a result of the shooting, nearby Gregory Elementary, Williston Middle School, and New Hanover High School were temporarily issued a shelter-in-place which was lifted about 20 minutes later.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
