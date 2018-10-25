Wilmington considers strength of public buildings after some barely survive Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As Hurricane Florence approached the coast, the storm that had been a Category 4 weakened into a strong Category 1 hurricane, bringing a sigh of relief to residents and emergency management personnel alike. However, many buildings, both public and private, sustained significant damage due to the storms long duration and high gusts, leading Wilmington City Council members to question during post-storm meetings exactly how strong the city’s assets are. According to emails obtained by WECT, city staff were asked to make a list of the primary city buildings, and the maximum wind gusts they were built to sustain.