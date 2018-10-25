Wilmington considers strength of public buildings after some barely survive Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As Hurricane Florence approached the coast, the storm that had been a Category 4 weakened into a strong Category 1 hurricane, bringing a sigh of relief to residents and emergency management personnel alike. However, many buildings, both public and private, sustained significant damage due to the storms long duration and high gusts, leading Wilmington City Council members to question during post-storm meetings exactly how strong the city’s assets are. According to emails obtained by WECT, city staff were asked to make a list of the primary city buildings, and the maximum wind gusts they were built to sustain.
Can withstand up to 100 mph:
- Fire Department Headquarters, built in 1999
- Fire Station 7 (Pine Valley), built in 1999
- Fire Station 8 (Eastwood Road), built in 2001
- Fire Station 9 (Military Cutoff Road), built in 2001
Can withstand up to 110-120 mph:
- City Hall, Renovated in 1988
- MLK Community Center, built in 1972
Can withstand up to 130 mph:
- Police Department Headquarters
- Thalian Hall, Renovated in 2009
- Wilmington Convention Center
- Fire Station 3 (Cinema Drive), built in 2015
Can withstand up to 140 mph:
- Fire Station 2 (Park Avenue), built in 2011
- Fire Station 10 (Oleander Drive), built in 2008
- Fire Station 15 (Masonboro Loop Road), built in 2006
City Spokesperson Malissa Talbert said each building was built to meet or exceed the code at the time of construction.
“We’re already going well beyond the requirement,” she said
Prior to 2004, North Carolina building codes only required structures taller than 30 feet withstand wind gusts around 110 miles per hour. By “withstand,” the code means the main structures can bear the force of the wind without the major structural components, including the frame and roof, being compromised.
Currently the code requires buildings meet a 130 mph load, which would cover most Category 1-3 hurricanes, and some Category 4 storms.
However, the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale — which assigns the categories — looks at sustained winds, and storms often include wind gusts far above their category level. Fore example, Florence saw gusts up to 105 miles per hour.
For that reason, building codes that set the standard for wind resistance use a three-second wind gust as the measure of strength, rather than a storm category.
Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Florence also produced several small tornadoes, a common occurrence with hurricanes, and the duration of the storm led to additional damage.
Pfaff said that is why it is critical for both residents and engineers to consider factors outside of wind speed when looking at what to do when a storm is approaching, and how to plan for the future.
New Hanover County Spokesperson Jessica Loeper said that is why the county takes more than wind ratings into consideration when deciding what buildings to use as emergency structures. She said the primary concern for those locations is storm surge.
Pfaff said it isn’t uncommon for major storms to help re-write building codes.
The codes that initially required there be that 110 mile per hour standard came after Hurricane Hazel and others in the 1950s, he said, and after Florence and Hurricane Michael, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if regulations were tightened.
In fact, the 2018 version of the International Building Code, which takes direction from agencies including FEMA, increases the standard for buildings significantly, especially for “critical” structures.
If North Carolina were to adopt those codes, future buildings like Wilmington’s fire stations, high-occupancy city buildings and hospitals would be required to withstand winds of 160 miles per hour or more.
For now, Talbert said the city has no plans to retrofit any of its buildings, and will continue to meet or exceed the requirements as it starts new construction projects.
