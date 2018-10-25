What NOAA’s winter forecast means for the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - This winter, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict warmer temperatures will be felt by much of the country. If you look closely, one glaring spot on the map includes the southeastern United States, including the Carolinas.
Does that mean we’re in store for more snow and ice? Not necessarily. It means is there are equal chances of temperatures being above or below average. No locations in the country are forecast to see temperatures below average. However. about three-quarters of the U.S. are expected to see temperatures above average. Those areas are mainly to the north and west.
A weak El Nino is forecast for late fall to early winter, according to NOAA. This warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern pacific is expected to play a role in our weather. Most notably, this warming is likely to result in wetter-than-average conditions along the southern U.S. and drier weather to the north. The NOAA winter outlook does, in fact, call for that pattern to set up this season.
Elsewhere, drought conditions could be felt in the southwest, southern California, the central Great Basin, central Rockies, northern Plains and portions of the interior pacific Northwest.
The seasonal outlook does not forecast is seasonal snowfall accumulations, as there are many factors at play. An update to the seasonal outlook is expected from NOAA by mid-November.
As always, stay vigilant to your First Alert Weather Team and trust that we’ll keep you ahead of any inclement weather that comes our way.
