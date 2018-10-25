UNCW soccer players honored by CAA

By John Smist | October 25, 2018 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 3:55 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Three UNCW women’s soccer players have earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.

Marissa Vincent was named second-team All-CAA and Dominique Martinez and Molly McGarry received third-team honors.

Vincent, a sophomore, started all 16 games for the Seahawks this season, scoring three goals and tallying one assist. Martinez, a junior, scored two goals and had four assists and McGarry, a sophomore, led the team in points with three goals and seven assists.

UNCW finished the season 9-6-1.

