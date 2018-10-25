UNCW soccer players honored by CAA

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Three UNCW women’s soccer players have earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.
Marissa Vincent was named second-team All-CAA and Dominique Martinez and Molly McGarry received third-team honors.
Vincent, a sophomore, started all 16 games for the Seahawks this season, scoring three goals and tallying one assist. Martinez, a junior, scored two goals and had four assists and McGarry, a sophomore, led the team in points with three goals and seven assists.
UNCW finished the season 9-6-1.
