Transportation officials hope to reopen NC 133 by early November

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A major road in Brunswick County is under construction and hopefully weeks from reopening after being closed for weeks after Hurricane Florence.
According to NCDOT officials, repairs on NC 133, south of Fifty Lake Drive, should finish up by early November.
Pipes 22 ft. deep needed to be replaced, so instead of making repairs, crews replaced and updated the crossline, according to NCDOT’s Resident Engineer overseeing the repairs.
Drivers are asked to take NC 87 as a detour.
Another road in Brunswick County, East Boiling Spring Road, was damaged by Hurricane Florence. Three different parts of the road were washed out and are currently under repair.
All three sites on the road are highlighted on the map above.
The first site has multiple utility conflicts that need to be relocated before any work can begin. Utility companies are notified and are working to get materials and contractors to perform the work. Construction could begin as early as Mid November with hopes to be completed by the end of the year.
Site two has been temporarily reconstructed with temporary pipes in order to open to traffic. Temporary pavement construction started Monday. Officials hope to reopen this site any day now.
Site three received new pipes and opened to traffic Friday. Paving began Monday.
WECT remains in contact with NCDOT officials. We will bring updated on road repairs as we get them.
