Tabor City restaurant’s closing leaves residents heartbroken

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City staple is closing its doors on Sunday.
The Todd House restaurant opened in 1918 as a 14-room boarding house that served breakfast and dinner.
In 1971, it burned to the ground, but was rebuilt into a boarding house, then turned into a full-fledged restaurant in 2007.
Tabor City residents love the Todd House’s southern cuisine and restaurant staff knows its customers like family, but owner Nelson Lee said it was time to close up shop.
“Your body tells you when it’s time to go,” Lee said. "We just made a decision that it was just time.
“I’m going to miss the people," added Lee, who said the business is a family heirloom. “I love to see the people. I love to talk to them. It’s just been my life for 40 years.”
Some residents remember eating at the Todd House since they were young, including Joseph Cartett, who says he’s been eating at the restaurant since he can remember.
He says he tried to convince Lee to not give it up.
“I tried to tell Nelson to keep the show rolling because we come here about two to three times a week and eat," Cartett said. "They’re the best food in Tabor City.”
One resident says she comes back because it’s like home cooking.
“It’s like coming to your grandmother’s house to eat everyday," Anne Little said. "The food is at least as good or better.”
