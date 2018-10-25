Suspect arrested in Oak Island death investigation

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - One person is in custody after a woman’s body was found in Oak Island Thursday morning.
According to a news release from the Oak Island Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:50 a.m. for a residence and welfare check in the 100 block of NE Second Street.
During the welfare check, police officers discovered the body of Susan Copenhaver.
Officials say they have a suspect in custody and the case is still being investigated.
No other details have been provided.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.