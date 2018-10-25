Students collect costumes from near and far for kids affected by storm

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A group of students is giving back to the community just in time for Halloween.
Pender Early College High School students are collecting Halloween costumes to give to Pender County students who were affected by Hurricane Florence.
The donations came pouring in, not only from families in our area, but across the country.
"It got spread out on social media and we've just been amazed," said Karli Mikula, a social studies teacher and student government advisor. "We only started collecting on Oct. 15, and we were worried we wouldn't have enough. On the 15th, we received seven or eight boxes from Amazon of brand new costumes from people all across the country who don't even know us."
The group has collected 1,000 costumes with more coming in. The costumes are being distributed to schools across Pender County.
