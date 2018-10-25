Siren maintenance planned for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - The warning sirens located within the 10-mile area around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested over the next several weeks, officials announced Thursday.
Plant officials say the sirens will be tested at full volume and last approximately five to 10 seconds.
While there is no specific time when residents in the area can expect to hear the sirens, officials say the tests will be conducted Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The testing is part of the annual maintenance of the sirens.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.